AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -553.85%.

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

