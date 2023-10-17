Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

Several analysts have commented on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $884.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 453,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

