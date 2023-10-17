QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives GBX 450.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 450.40 ($5.50).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QQ shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.13) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QQ

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at QinetiQ Group

LON:QQ opened at GBX 337 ($4.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 320.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 343.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21.

In other news, insider Steve Wadey sold 195,025 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.21), for a total value of £672,836.25 ($821,834.92). 11.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.