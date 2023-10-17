InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IHT opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,850.00 per share, with a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,934,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,979,122,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,850.00 per share, with a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,934,661 shares in the company, valued at $10,979,122,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $947.75 per share, for a total transaction of $473,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,984,045.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,640 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,819 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Stories

