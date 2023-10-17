StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Golden Minerals from $13.80 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Fundamental Research set a $11.36 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.83 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.