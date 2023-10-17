StockNews.com Upgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($42.63) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.39.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FMS opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.