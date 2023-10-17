StockNews.com Downgrades Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Flotek Industries Stock Performance
Shares of FTK stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.24.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 8.57%.
Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries
About Flotek Industries
Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).
