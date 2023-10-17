StockNews.com Downgrades Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FTK stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 8.57%.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

About Flotek Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,107,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 898,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 79,181 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 326,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 11,418.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

