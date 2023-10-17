TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives $115.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKO. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on TKO Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $77.61 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Jonathan Kraft acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.53 per share, with a total value of $507,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $507,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $21,161,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Articles

