Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Target Price at C$73.00

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEI.UN shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.
