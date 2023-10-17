SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SGS in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SGS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGS

SGS Price Performance

About SGS

SGSOY opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. SGS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

(Get Free Report

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.