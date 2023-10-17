FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.47%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,965,500,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

