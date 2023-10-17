Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 826,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 150,288 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 124,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

