Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Receives $18.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

VRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. Veris Residential has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.79%.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $1,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,206,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,039,091.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

