Brokerages Set PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Price Target at $5.58

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.58.
MYPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PLAYSTUDIOS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 0.55. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $5.01.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PLAYSTUDIOS
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.