OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.65.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OPAL. Scotiabank began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OPAL Fuels stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.54. OPAL Fuels has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.
OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
