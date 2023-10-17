Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $107.82 on Tuesday. Garmin has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $109.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Garmin by 188.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,845,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $287,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Garmin by 108.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after acquiring an additional 970,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

