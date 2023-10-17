SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $147.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $294.27.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

SEDG opened at $123.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $345.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.