PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Receives $5.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.39.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

