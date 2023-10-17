Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.21 on Friday. Infosys has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

