StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

IDN stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.64. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 53,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

