Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Danaos alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Danaos

Danaos Trading Down 0.5 %

Danaos stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.64. Danaos has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.91. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.75 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 51.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaos will post 29.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Danaos by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 40.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaos by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Danaos by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 3.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.