StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AWX opened at $1.90 on Friday. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

