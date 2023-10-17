Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

AYI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AYI opened at $179.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.69 and its 200 day moving average is $162.88. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.