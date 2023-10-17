KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 3.1 %

KNOP opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. On average, research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

