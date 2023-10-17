L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LHX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $226.87.

Shares of LHX opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.52.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after buying an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after purchasing an additional 317,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

