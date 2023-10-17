PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.67.

PHM stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

