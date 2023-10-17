Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.24.

NYSE:RF opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

