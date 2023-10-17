OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPK stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 24.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $131,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,856,694 shares in the company, valued at $351,499,214.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,500. 42.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 56,740 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 131,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

