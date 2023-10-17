Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, HSBC lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

RDY opened at $66.66 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.67 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

