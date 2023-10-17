James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of JRVR opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. James River Group has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $564.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. James River Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 227,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in James River Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the first quarter worth about $9,219,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in James River Group during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

