Regis (NYSE:RGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. Regis has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.85.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Regis by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regis by 51.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 496,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regis by 392.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 438,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regis by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Regis in the first quarter worth about $848,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

