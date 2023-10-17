Regis (NYSE:RGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Regis Price Performance
Shares of RGS stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. Regis has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.85.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Regis
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
