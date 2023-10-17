StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

TCI opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.63. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 53.31% and a net margin of 980.11%.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

