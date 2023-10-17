StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance
TCI opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.63. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07.
Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 53.31% and a net margin of 980.11%.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
