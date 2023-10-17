StockNews.com Downgrades Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $211.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

