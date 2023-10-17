Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.18.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.08.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.