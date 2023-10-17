Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $293.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.69 and a 200-day moving average of $285.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $217.31 and a 1-year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

