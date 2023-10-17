National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFG. Bank of America lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NFG

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $54.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $68.22. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.