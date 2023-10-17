Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OXM

Oxford Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.79%.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.