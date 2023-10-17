Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

SPLP opened at $42.10 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $899.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.93 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 10.77%.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $105,111.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 124,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,858,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $101,476.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 129,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,971,347. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $390,599 in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

