Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KRC

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KRC opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $136,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $350,235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,199,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 1,180,098 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $22,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.