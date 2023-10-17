StockNews.com Lowers Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.21.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

