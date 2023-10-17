UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $580.57.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

UNH stock opened at $538.02 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $499.63 and its 200-day moving average is $492.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

