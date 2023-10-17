Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

NASDAQ SND opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $91.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 107.0% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 96,263.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 52,945 shares in the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 439,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 162,492 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

Featured Stories

