Citigroup Increases Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $210.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.22.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $182.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.87 and a 200-day moving average of $176.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

