Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $540.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $515.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $497.10.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $491.96 on Friday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $269.88 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $454.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.29.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

