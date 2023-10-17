Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.49 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 6.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

