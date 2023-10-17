Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $266.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24,867.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. Equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ovid Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 281.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

