MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.20 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.70.

MOR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MorphoSys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MorphoSys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.30 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.08.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MorphoSys

MorphoSys Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.10. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. MorphoSys had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 154.85%. The business had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,056,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 59,558 shares during the last quarter.

About MorphoSys

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.