Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Raised to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $800.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $610.71.

LRCX stock opened at $650.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $653.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $612.27. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $312.71 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

