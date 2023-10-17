The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HAIN. Mizuho cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.30.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $952.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.93. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at $166,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Golliher acquired 30,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,543.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

