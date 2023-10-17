Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Citigroup

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALSN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $59.41 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,019,628. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $472,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,146,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after buying an additional 1,218,399 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

